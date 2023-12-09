Strong storms move in Saturday night
Solar Hole A massive hole opened up in the Sun's atmosphere over the weekend, measuring more than 60 times the diameter of the Earth across at its peak. Coronal holes like this one imaged by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, represent a massive region where the Sun's magnetic field suddenly allows a huge stream of the […]
State wildlife biologists are studying populations of the animals in the western part of the state.
Thousands of dead fish washed up in northern Japan across a stretch of more than a kilometre-long beach, according to local media. (Dec. 8)
The “large” species was found in traps in a boulder cave, researchers said.
Cold air and moisture will bring some early-season snow to some low-elevation communities on Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver on Saturday
Monitor the forecast and prepare to adjust your plans as three systems promise a busy weekend across Ontario
A huge storm is forecast to bring a wild weekend of weather to much of the central and eastern U.S., meteorologists warned.
A man was found mauled to death by zoo tigers in Pakistan when staff saw a shoe in one of the cat's mouths.
India is burning ever greater amounts of coal and oil as it tries to meet the needs of its 1.4 billion people. But it also has huge renewable potential.
A feisty low-pressure system scooting up the coast will bring rain and gusty winds to the Atlantic provinces early next week
Southern Ontario is facing a rare December thunderstorm risk, creating an unusual weather phenomenon for this time of year. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network delves into the details, exploring the potential impacts and timing of this event.
Dangerous travel conditions are on the horizon for Manitoba and Ontario as heavy snowfall is expected. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details to keep you informed and safe amidst challenging winter travel conditions.
Officials say that a man was mauled to death in a mystery tiger attack at a Pakistan zoo, Sherbagh Zoo in Bahawalpur.
Parts of metro Vancouver could see their first accumulating snow this weekend, details with meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal.
Federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's claim that Canada can achieve carbon neutrality in 2050 while simultaneously increasing oil and gas production is "incoherent."Smith has long argued that carbon neutrality is about a transition away from emissions and not a transition away from oil and gas production, a source of energy she insists will be dominant globally for decades to come."I think Premier Smith's argument actually is just logically incoherent,"
All eyes are on a trio of storms aiming for Quebec through this weekend
Passing motorists in Midlothian, Virginia, were left wondering how a bear cub made it across several lanes of traffic and up a tree on a highway median recently.Yvette Riley recorded video at the scene, showing officials from the Chesterfield County Police Department standing at the base of the tree as the bear moves down.Local media reported traffic disruptions during the incident. The bear was eventually tranquilized, NBC12 said. Credit: Yvette Riley via Storyful
Here are tips for combating air pollution during the cooler months.
When forest communities have secure rights and tenure, the results can be miraculous.
A climate conference in a country built on big oil might generate cynicism in the most hopeful among us. But young activists say they have no time for the pessimism around climate action.