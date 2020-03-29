Strong Storms Bring Damaging Floods to Indianapolis Metro Area

Strong storm systems over the Indianapolis metro area brought flash flooding and hail late Saturday afternoon, March 28, local media reported.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning effective on Saturday night for areas northwest of Indianapolis, warning of potential flooding and tornado threats.

Several thousand customers were left without power on Saturday night, Indianapolis Power and Light Company said.

This video was shared by Brandon Reef, who said he filmed it in Westfield, a suburb north of Indianapolis, on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Brandon Reef via Storyful