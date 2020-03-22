Strong Earthquake Causes Structural Damage in Zagreb, Croatia

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake near the capital city of Croatia severely injured one person and caused serious destruction on Sunday, March 22, local media reported.

Just after 6.20 am, an earthquake rocked Zagreb, causing extensive damage downtown. A 15-year-old was reported to be in critical condition after a building collapse.

The quake occurred as the country remained under a partial lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19. Officials urged people to maintain social distancing as they dealt with the aftermath of the quake. Credit: Df Tram via Storyful