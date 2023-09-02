'Strong Dust Devil' Captured by Weather Official in West Texas

Dramatic footage of a dust devil swirling on a roadside, next to two buildings, in Midland, Texas, was captured by a National Weather Service (NWS) employee on Friday, September 1, the NWS said.

“These tornado-like circulations are fairly common, especially in the summertime,” wrote NWS Midland in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Dust devils form when intense sunlight causes air to rise. This rising air begins to spin thanks to low pressure and we get a dust devil! They are MUCH weaker than a tornado but can still cause some minor damage,” the weather service said. Credit: NWS Midland via Storyful