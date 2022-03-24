Strikingly beautiful guineafowl chicks hatch from their shells

These Guineafowl eggs have been placed in an incubator to allow the chicks to remain warm as they get ready to hatch. After 26 to 28 days they emerge from their shells and greet the world. Strikingly beautiful birds, they are endemic to Africa. They eat seeds and insects, making them beneficial to farmers. They will feed on ticks, flies, scorpions, and maggots on carcasses and in manure. Guineafowl follow herds of larger animals in order to pick through manure and benefit from the abundance of flies that herd animals attract. Guineafowl also follow monkey troops, benefitting from food that is dropped from the canopy. Strong fliers, guineafowl are able to fly for relatively long distances if required. Grass fires pose a serious threat to these birds and the ability to fly will serve them well as it is often the only means of escape. Monogamous birds, these fowl do better when there is a cock for each hen, as opposed to one rooster for a flock of chickens. As a food source, guineafowl meat is slightly higher in protein and lower in fat than regular chickens. The eggs are richer and can be more desirable. As a means of pest control, guineafowl are a low maintenance and high benefit addition to any farm. When full grown, these birds have a striking appearance with ornate feather patterns.