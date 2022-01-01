Striking Curved Icicles Create 'Evil-Looking' Exterior on Colorado Home

Extremely cold temperatures in Colorado created an “evil-looking” array of icicles on a home in the town of Basalt, on December 31.

Footage from Barry Stevenson, a local documentary filmmaker, of what he called “alien” icicles shows the curled icy spikes, which created a striking winter scene.

Heavy snow and wind were predicted in the region on New Year’s Eve.

Stevenson told Storyful that he believed the “strange shapes were created by swirling winds, and the snow on the roof slowly sliding down and curling under the eave, as the icicles formed.”

He added that the beautiful, icy structure "collapsed to the ground" soon after he finished filming.