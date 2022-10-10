Strikes Destroy Homes, Kindergarten in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

At least two people were killed and 23 were wounded after missiles struck homes, infrastructure, and a kindergarten in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Monday, October 10, according to Zaporizhzhia City Council.

The strikes were among many launched that morning against cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipro, and came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged that a deadly explosion on the Kerch Bridge between Crimea and Russia was a “terrorist act” carried out by Ukrainian special services.

According to police in Zaporizhzhia, S-300 missiles were launched toward the city at around 1:50 am and targeted a residential building along with civil and critical infrastructure. A kindergarten was also destroyed by the strikes, they said.

Police accused Russia of deliberately striking homes at night while people were sleeping inside.

This footage from local police shows damage to the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration and various buildings nearby, including one housing a cafe, as well as major damage to a kindergarten and residential buildings.

Russian officials claimed the strikes in Zaporizhzhia had targeted “facilities used by Kyiv militants and foreign mercenaries to store ammunition.”

A day earlier, overnight strikes in Zaporizhzhia left at least 14 people dead and 74 injured, according to local officials.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the illegal annexation of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and three other Ukrainian regions into the Russian Federation. Credit: Zaporizhzhia Police via Storyful