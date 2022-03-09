Strikes Damage Residential Building in Zhytomyr

Ukrainian officials said at least one person was killed and two were rescued after an airstrike hit a dormitory building in the northwest city of Zhytomyr on Tuesday evening, March 8.

Storyful could not independently verify the casualty numbers provided by Ukrainian officials.

The local branch of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said a fire that broke out after the strikes was brought under control. This footage released by the SES shows emergency services at the scene.

According to Mayor of Zhytomyr Sergey Sukhomlin, the dormitory building, located in the Korbutivka area of Zhytomyr, is owned by the Ukrainian military, but only civilians were inside at the time of the strike. In a video address, Sukhomlyn said regular Zhytomyr residents, including some who had served in the armed forces of the Soviet Union, had occupied apartments in the building for two decades, according to Ukrainian public media.

The SES also said 15 homes in the Korbutivka area were damaged by strikes on March 8. Credit: SES Zhytomyr via Storyful

