Strike on Orthodox Church in Gaza Leaves 17 Dead, Officials Say

A Greek Orthodox church was hit in an airstrike in Gaza overnight on October 19-20, according to the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

At least 17 people were killed in the strike, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The Church of Saint Porphyrius had been serving as a shelter when it was struck, according to Reuters, who quoted the Israeli military as saying part of the church was damaged unintentionally in a strike on a militant command center.

The church was determined to “continue performing its religious and moral duty by providing assistance, support, and shelter to people who need it,” the patriarchate said.

This footage by the Palestinian news agency Wafa shows the aftermath of the strike on Friday. People are gathered around the pile of debris as an excavator sifts through the rubble, the footage shows. Credit: Wafa News Agency via Storyful