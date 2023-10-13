Strike Hits Near TV Journalist Reporting in Gaza

A missile hit meters away from a journalist reporting in Gaza on Thursday, October 12, as Israeli bombing continued in the Palestinian enclave.

The death toll from Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza following Hamas’s October 7 attack on the country rose to 1,537 on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, with more than 6,612 injured.

Footage taken by Fady Harouda shows an explosion outside the Ayan Hotel as a journalist does a piece to camera. Harouda and her family had left their home and sought shelter in the hotel, she told Storyful.

The Israeli Air Force said it had dropped about 6,000 bombs and was continuing to “vigorously attack terrorist infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip” on Thursday.

More than 1,200 Israelis were killed in the weekend Hamas attack, according to Israeli officials. Credit: Fady Harouda via Storyful