The family of an Israeli grandmother only found out she was dead when Hamas gunmen posted a video of her body on her own Facebook page. One of 74-year-old Bracha Levinson's grandchildren, on holiday in Japan at the time, clicked on the gory image after she noticed a notification. "I see the horrible video of, you know, just her lying on the floor with a pool of blood around her head and gunmen - terrorists holding their guns above her shouting in Arabic," Hagar Shimoni said.