Strictly Dancers Perform Disney Opening Number For ‘Movie Week’
Strictly Dancers Perform Disney Opening Number For ‘Movie Week’
Strictly Dancers Perform Disney Opening Number For ‘Movie Week’
The Bikeriders, starring Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and Austin Butler, has landed a strong Rotten Tomatoes score of 89% after initial reviews.
"There's definitely a sexual nature to it," says the film's writer/director Chloe Domont.
Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla" is a "shocking, heartbreaking" portrayal of the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
Their indie film backgrounds saw them try to take one scene in a different, perhaps slightly homoerotic direction, which was promptly shut down.
"People hated it when it came out," the Killers of the Flower Moon director said in a TikTok.
Spike Lee has offered his thoughts on Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb blockbuster “Oppenheimer,” calling it a “great film” but adding that he wishes it showed “what happened to the Japanese people.” “[Nolan] is a massive filmmaker… and this is not a criticism. It’s a comment,” the filmmaker said, speaking with the Washington Post. “If [‘Oppenheimer’] …
Riveting thriller movie Fair Play on Netflix, starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, is an impressive feature debut for Chloe Domont.
So Fetch! The Plastics have reunited!
Marco Brambilla discusses the three seashells, working with Sly and the things Demolition Man got right.
It took about 100 days to shoot “Killers of the Flower Moon,” according to director Martin Scorsese and producer Daniel Lupi. That came after an extensive script rewrite, multiple interruptions due to COVID-19 and doing everything they could to ensure justice was done to the story. Scorsese received a standing ovation from the crowd at …
The "Brad Pitt of dogs" is a 7-year-old red heeler who was "perfect for a zombie dog" in the new Stephen King prequel film
As daughter Francesca Scorsese pointed out, the film was "slept on" upon its 1983 release.
Director David Fincher has explained why his new assassin movie is nothing like James Bond.
The legend who revolutionized the horror and action genres goes out with an intimate film that takes him back to his theater roots.
Juan Piquer Simón's slasher oddity is a chilling reminder that not every problem can be solved by putting a completely unqualified college freshman on the police force, but true midnight movies offer endless mystery.
EXCLUSIVE: Ozark and Inventing Anna star Julia Garner has signed with LBI Entertainment for management. Garner won three Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy Awards for her role as Ruth Langmore in the popular Netflix drama series Ozark. Her third Emmy came in 2022 when she was also nominated in the Lead Actress in …
Sofia Coppola's parents are filmmakers Francis Ford Coppola, 84, and Eleanor, 87
It's time for Halloween, so here's a rundown of the movies on Netflix that will give you the creeps.
Sales agent M-Appeal has released the trailer for coming-of-age title “Vera and the Pleasure of Others,” which was written and directed by the Argentinian duo Romina Tamburello and Federico Actis. The film will have its world premiere at Black Nights Film Festival in Tallinn, Estonia, in the First Feature Competition, it was announced Friday. “Vera …
Kiernan Shipka stars in the new time-travel horror-comedy from Always Be My Maybe director Nahnatchka Khan.