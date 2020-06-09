'Our Streets': Protesters Cheer Outside Boarded-Up Seattle Police Precinct

A Seattle police precinct was left boarded up on Monday, June 8, after clashes between anti-racism protesters and officers earlier that day.

Seattle Police fired tear gas at protesters during clashes early "Monday morning ":https://newswire.storyful.com/storylines/*/stories/237305?search_term=seattle. Police said the crowd threw projectiles at them.

The city had banned the use of tear gas on protesters days earlier, according to reports.

In videos posted to Twitter by Henry Bendon, a number of national guard members are seen leaving the area and protesters are seen celebrating outside the boarded-up precinct. The crowd were shouting “our streets” according to a Twitter post by the uploader. Credit: Henry Bendon via Storyful