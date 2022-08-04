Streets in Michigan's Southwest Flooded as Severe Storms Hits the Region

Streets in Otsego in Michigan’s southwest were flooded as severe thunderstorms swept the Great Lakes State on Wednesday, August 3.

Footage by Jaden Pappenheim shows motorists driving through floodwaters on Lincoln Road.

The National Weather Service urged drivers not to drive through flooded roadways, warning that most flood-related fatalities “occur in vehicles” and that as little as “12 inches of water can sweep a car off the road.”

The service also warned of quarter-sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph. Credit: Jaden Pappenheim via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]