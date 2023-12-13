Advertisement

Streets of London in West Sacramento broken into

The owner of the Streets of London Pub in West Sacramento is thanking her community for their support after she said someone broke into the pub early Monday morning, ransacked her office and tried to get into the safe. “I feel 100% violated,” pub owner Danielle Bettencourt said. “This is my home. My kids come here. This is my livelihood. This is my safe space. This is a lot of other people's safe space.”