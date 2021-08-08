Streets Flooded and Vehicles Partially Submerged as Storm Moves Through Omaha, Nebraska

Flash flooding was reported as a storm moved through Omaha, Nebraska, on August 7, with videos from the scene showing water streaming down streets and vehicles partially submerged.

The storm, which downed tree branches and damaged sidewalks, left thousands without power, local media reported. This footage was captured by Mel Buer, an independent journalist.

The National Weather Service warned that the flash flooding was expected to continue into the early hours of Sunday morning. Credit: Mel Buer via Storyful