Streets Flooded in Hoboken as Tropical Storm Henri Brings Heavy Rain

Streets in Hoboken, New Jersey, flooded late on August 21 as storm Henri, still at hurricane strength, approached the northeast coast of the United States.

Video posted by Gary Stout shows a car driving through an inundated intersection after heavy rain caused flash flooding in the city.

The National Weather Service said torrential rain between 4-8 inches had been reported in parts of New Jersey, with evacuations reported in Middlesex and Mercer counties.

Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm in the morning hours of August 22 as it approached landfall in eastern Long Island and southern New England. The storm is expected to bring a dangerous surge, strong gusting winds, heavy rain, and flooding to parts of the northeast United States. Credit: Gary Stout via Storyful