Street vendors killed after being run over by vehicle in Sacramento County, officials say

Two street vendors were killed Friday evening in Sacramento County after a driver jumped a curb and struck them, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the North Highlands area just before 3:30 p.m. A.J. McTaggart, with CHP's North Sacramento Division, said an 18-year-old woman admitted she was trying beat the traffic light signal while making a left turn from Don Julio Boulevard onto Watt Avenue. See more in the video above.