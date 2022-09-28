Street renaming honors BPD lieutenant's husband shot in January
A street renaming ceremony was held Wednesday in honor of the slain husband of a Baltimore police lieutenant. James Peabo Blue was sitting in his car on Jan. 25 outside a property he was rehabilitating on Walker Avenue in northeast Baltimore when someone shot him. He was waiting in his car for a refrigerator delivery. Members of the Idlewood community, family and friends gathered at the corner of Walker Avenue and Loch Raven Boulevard on what would have been Blue's 44th birthday to celebrate his life and remember him.