Street Collapsed, Vehicles Overturned Following Explosion in Johannesburg

Vehicles were overturned and parts of a street collapsed in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, July 19, officials confirmed.

Video streamed via Facebook Live by the Johannesburg Roads Agency shows the damage and emergency response on multiple blocks of Bree Street, otherwise known as Lilian Ngoyi Street, on Wednesday night.

In the video, an unnamed official of the Johannesburg Roads Agency said there were concerns that the structural integrity of surrounding buildings had been compromised.

Another unnamed official in the video said he believed the incident was due to a gas explosion.

“We are responding to this disaster that has happened, we don’t have all the facts yet but indications are that there’s a gas explosion … But we are going to verify that information before we can make any conclusive statements,” the man said.

Twice, the same man also alleged that the explosion could have been linked to illegal mining in the Johannesburg area, but emphasized that his view was a speculation.

People in the area said there was a “strong” smell of gas, News 24 reported.

Local news reports said “multiple” people were injured in the incident. Vision Tactical, a private security company that said it responded to the incident, said at least 16 people were injured. Storyful has not confirmed the number of injuries. Credit: Johannesburg Roads Agency via Storyful