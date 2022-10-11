Streamer Says She Broke Her Back After Jumping Into Foam Pit at TwitchCon

A popular Twitch streamer says she broke her back after jumping into a foam pit at the San Diego TwitchCon on Saturday, October 8.

Video shared to Twitter by @Swin_Diesel_ shows Adriana Chechik jumping into a pit filled with foam cubes after winning a game against her

opponent.

Following the incident, Chechik wrote on Twitter: “Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today.”

Booth organizer Lenovo gave a statement to entertainment outlet Kotaku, saying that they were investigating the incident. Credit: @Swin_Diesel_ via Storyful