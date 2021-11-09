Streak Seen Above New Orleans as SpaceX Dragon Capsule Reenters Atmosphere

A streak of light moved across the sky above New Orleans, Louisiana, as a SpaceX Dragon capsule reentered the earth’s atmosphere and splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on November 8.

The capsule was carrying four astronauts who were returning from six months aboard the International Space Station, according to NASA.

This video posted by the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services shows the fireball above the their New Orleans headquarters. Credit: New Orleans Emergency Medical Services via Storyful