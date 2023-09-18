Stray shower or storm Monday

Storyful

Over 100,000 people were without power in Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, September 16, as post-tropical storm Lee brought high winds to the region, a Nova Scotia Power outage map showed.Hurricane Lee, classed as a Category 1 storm, was expected to make landfall along the east coast of the US and Atlantic Canada on Saturday afternoon.The power outages were caused by tropical storm force winds that knocked down trees across the area, Nova Scotia Power said. Crews were having trouble restoring power as the high winds continued, the company said.Wind warnings were in effect for the Maritimes region of Canada, with gusts of up to 100 kmh, Environment Canada said. A Hurricane Watch was also issued for several counties, including Halifax, on Friday.This footage by Wilfried Mulder shows rough seas in the Halifax Harbour on Saturday morning. Credit: Wilfried Mulder via Storyful