Stray shower or storm Monday
Tropical Storm Nigel will likely become a hurricane Sunday night or on Monday.
Communities along Nova Scotia's South Shore are assessing damage after high tide during post-tropical storm Lee caused flooding and washouts.Mahone Bay resident Craig Stewart said storm surge peaked during high tide just before 10 a.m. Saturday.Stewart said the water crested at about 1.5 metres above normal high-tide levels, causing some flooding on properties along Main Street.According to Stewart, wind is the cause of much of the damage so far.Mahone Bay experienced some damage from the storm
High winds and heavy rain continue as Lee rolls through the Maritimes Sunday
Thousands without power as post-tropical storm Lee began its push into the Maritimes Saturday. Downed trees, flooding rains, and coastal flooding from storm surge are all possible
Danielle Smith believes in a bright future for zero-emission vehicles, of the sort that virtually no one uses in Alberta today.Premier Smith, at right, and someone in a donair costume. (Flickr/Government of Alberta)Remember in the middle of Alberta's Hot Donair Summer, when the premier walked hand in hand with somebody in a buzzworthy government surplus costume through a food festival?She proudly commuted to Taste of Edmonton in a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle."They're pretty zippy. They w
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — The center of post-tropical cyclone Lee made landfall Saturday in Nova Scotia, Canada, with sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph), U.S. weather officials said Saturday. The storm’s center came ashore about 135 miles (215 kilometers) west of Halifax, Nova Scotia, the U.S. National Hurricane Center. That’s about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Eastport, Maine. Once a hurricane and still almost as strong as one, Lee brought high winds, rough surf and torrential rains Sa
Post-tropical storm Lee is moving through Nova Scotia and into New Brunswick, bringing high winds, heavy rains and power outages in its wake. Here are the latest developments. All times Atlantic unless otherwise noted: 12 a.m. Post-tropical storm Lee is about 91 kilometres south-southwest of Moncton, according to the latest update from Environment Canada, and will cross southeastern New Brunswick overnight before reaching Prince Edward Island early Sunday. Bands of heavy rain continue to pour ov
A University of Alberta researcher is receiving $1.4 million over seven years to support the creation of a circular water system."Eventually we're going to have to be very careful with our water," Mohamed Gamal El-Din told CBC's Radio Active, after being named Canada Research Chair in sustainable and resilient wastewater treatment for reuse.He is one of 12 scholars at the U of A receiving the academic honour to advance their work for a greener future.Gamal El-Din also sits as the director of the
Nathan Coleman reports from Nova Scotia as Post-Tropical Storm Lee hits Atlantic Canada.
CLEBURNE, Texas (AP) — Inside a bright greenhouse about an hour outside Dallas, workers in hairnets and gloves place plugs of lettuce and other greens into small plastic containers — hundreds of thousands of them — that stack up to the ceiling. A few weeks later, once the vegetables grow to full size, they’ll be picked, packaged and shipped out to local shelves within 48 hours. This is Eden Green Technology, one of the latest crop of indoor farming companies seeking their fortunes with green fac
Post tropical cyclone Lee continues to bring the threat of power outages and localized flooding to Atlantic Canada. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Earlier on Saturday, the storm had been downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone
Over 100,000 people were without power in Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, September 16, as post-tropical storm Lee brought high winds to the region, a Nova Scotia Power outage map showed.Hurricane Lee, classed as a Category 1 storm, was expected to make landfall along the east coast of the US and Atlantic Canada on Saturday afternoon.The power outages were caused by tropical storm force winds that knocked down trees across the area, Nova Scotia Power said. Crews were having trouble restoring power as the high winds continued, the company said.Wind warnings were in effect for the Maritimes region of Canada, with gusts of up to 100 kmh, Environment Canada said. A Hurricane Watch was also issued for several counties, including Halifax, on Friday.This footage by Wilfried Mulder shows rough seas in the Halifax Harbour on Saturday morning. Credit: Wilfried Mulder via Storyful
Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell reports from Yarmouth, N.S., where a storm surge was the biggest concern for officials. Farnell has the forecast as Lee makes its way through Atlantic Canada.