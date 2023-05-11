Which strategy will the Warriors deploy to limit Anthony Davis’ defense in Game 6? I No Cap Room
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine dive into the nitty gritty of various strategies Golden State might deploy to limit Anthony Davis near the rim ahead of Game 6 between the Warriors and Lakers in L.A. One such strategy involves Spurs-era Kawhi Leonard.