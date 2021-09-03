Straphangers Dodge Waterfall at Brooklyn Subway Station During Floods

The death toll from catastrophic flash floods in the northeast on Wednesday, September 1, has risen to at least 46, according to local officials, including 13 in New York City.

New York City was issued an unprecedented flash flood emergency and saw record rainfall totals on Wednesday, with Central Park measuring 3.15 inches in one hour. Most of those who perished became trapped in basements that quickly filled with water on Wednesday evening.

This footage, taken at the Metropolitan Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, shows passengers dodging floodwater as it poured down onto the platform. Credit: @auntiebats via Storyful