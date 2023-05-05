Strangers offer sympathies to 6-year-old killed in KCK shooting during memorial

CBC

A person is in custody after an eight-year-old girl died following a hit and run outside Central Public School in Burlington, Ont., police said. According to Halton regional police, Jayne Hounslow had just gotten out of her parent's car around 5: 30 p.m. Wednesday and was crossing a driveway to enter the school's east entrance when a white SUV struck her as it was exiting the parking lot. "The SUV exited the lot without stopping, and turned westbound on Baldwin Street," said a police news releas