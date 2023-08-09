Stranded Dolphin Calf Dies Despite Rescue Efforts in St Ives

Crowds gathered on the St Ives seafront as rescuers worked in vain to save a stranded young dolphin on Tuesday, August 8.

Footage recorded by @jd_bevington shows the rescue efforts at Porthminster Beach.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said rescuers were called at around 8:20 on Tuesday morning.

They found a female calf close to shore and another larger dolphin, presumed to be the mother, farther out, BDMLR said.

As the tide went out around midday, the younger dolphin became stranded.

The calf was assessed to be in poor health, BDMLR said, and, despite efforts to save it, died soon after.

Its body was recovered for the Cornwall Wildlife Trust Marine Strandings Network and a Cornwall marine pathology team, who will carry out a post-mortem examination, BDMLR said. Credit: @jd_bevington via Storyful