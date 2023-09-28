Strafford County sheriff pleads not guilty
Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave is facing charges of perjury, falsifying physical evidence and theft by deception.
A nearby Delta passenger awoke and stopped the assault on the flight to Florida, federal prosecutors say.
A judge will sentence a former youth-care worker next year for repeatedly having sex with a teen in her care, who she harboured in her apartment while he was on the run from her workplace, almost five years ago. Bianca Chouinard, 26, pleaded guilty last October to sexual exploitation by touching a 17-year-old boy for a sexual purpose while in a position of trust or authority. The charge stems from Chouinard's time working at a Moncton youth home in late 2018 and into 2019.Chouinard was set to be
Suzanne Morphew’s husband Barry was named as a prime suspect in her murder before charges were later dropped
Seven of the eight men told police the former officer kidnapped them.
SCOTSTOWN, Que. — A Quebec man who was shot by police Wednesday as they investigated threats against Premier François Legault and Prime Minster Justin Trudeau is facing a weapons charge. The provincial prosecution service said Thursday that Germain Lemay made a court appearance to face a charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the shooting, which left the suspect in hospital in stable condition. The agency, known as the Bureau des enquête
A man who spent nearly 30 years in prison for kidnapping, robbery and rape has been declared innocent and freed, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Tuesday. DNA testing helped exonerate Gerardo Cabanillas in a 1995 attack on a couple sitting in a parked car in the city of South Gate, the county district attorney's office said in a statement. Cabanillas' case was reexamined by the Conviction Integrity Unit of the DA’s office, and last week a judge reversed his conviction, found him factually innocent and ordered his permanent release.
A high-ranking Toronto police officer has pleaded guilty to seven police act charges after interfering with the force's internal promotions process by providing confidential information to multiple officers ahead of their interviews.During a hearing on Thursday, Supt. Stacy Clarke, who has been with Toronto police since 1998, pleaded guilty to three counts of breach of confidence, three counts of discreditable conduct, and one count of insubordination linked to incidents that happened in 2021.Cl
A Metropolitan Police firearms officer who shot dead a gangster eight years ago faces being sacked despite being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, The Telegraph can reveal.
A Canadian Forces colonel was allegedly carrying a .22 rifle and a revolver on Aug. 25 when police say he fired at "protected wildlife" from aboard a boat on a canal in Quinte West, Ont., according to court documents.Col. Leif Dahl's first court appearance was held in Belleville on Thursday morning.The documents outline the eight charges he's facing, including obstructing a police officer, hunting a bird without a licence and allegedly using the rifle in a "careless manner."The colonel has been
Charles Lorriane was sentenced to die on 13 May 2026, however officials said he died on Sunday
The details are revealed in a pre-sentencing document prepared by the convicted rapist's probation officer The post Danny Masterson Lists ‘Farm’ as Primary Source of ‘Stable’ Income From ‘Grapes and Wine’ – Acting Residuals 2nd appeared first on TheWrap.
A jury ruled Nahshon Shannon, a man accused of beating and killing his 13-year-old daughter, Janessa Shannon, guilty of third-degree murder and aggravated child abuse on Wednesday. Nahshon faces up to 20 years in prison. A judge will sentence him in November, but it is unknown the exact date of his sentencing.
The victim died after being attacked in Croydon, south London, on Wednesday.
The famed author fired back at the Ohio Republican on social media.
Hackers calling themselves the Indian Cyber Force have claimed credit for knocking the Canadian Armed Forces’ official website offline as a diplomatic row grows between the two countries.
Timothy Bliefnick was sentenced to life in prison in August for the February 2023 murder of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick
Two men in Puerto Rico pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime and deleting video evidence, prosecutors said.
Yaroslav Hunka, the Ukrainian man at the centre of the controversy that caused the resignation of the House Speaker, served in a unit of Ukrainian volunteers under the command of the Nazis in the Second World War. Dozens of members of that unit were allowed to settle in Canada — a decision that has drawn criticism ever since.
A 32-year-old man from Paradise, N.L., has been accused of using at least one fake social media account to lure a person under 18 for sex.The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a press release Wednesday that officers have arrested Stephen Morrissey and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference.The force said an investigation was sparked by a tip in November 2022. Information obtained from warrants led to Morrissey's arrest, the RNC said."The investigative team believes Morriss
OTTAWA — A judge has denied a second request by former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, who is facing charges related to his participation in the "Freedom Convoy" protest, to move his jury trial away from Ottawa. Hillier's lawyer David Anber had argued that "widespread bias" against the 2022 protest, which disrupted the capital city's downtown core for three weeks could taint the perspectives of jurors. Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein says that although there is a probability of p