Strafford County commissioners not commenting on criminal charges against sheriff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Law enforcement officials are investigating threats related to former President Donald Trump's election interference investigation in Georgia, after names and addresses of grand jury members were posted online, a sheriff's office said. "Our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions," the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Thursday. Posts on social media of the purported names and addresses of the Fulton County grand jury were tracked by Advance Democracy, a non-profit research organization whose president, Dan Jones, is a former FBI investigator and staffer for the Senate Intelligence Committee.