Story County farmers using harvest season to help neighbors
Story County farmers using harvest season to help neighbors
Story County farmers using harvest season to help neighbors
A bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park has left two people dead, Parks Canada announced late Saturday. Natalie Fay, external relations manager for Parks Canada's Banff field unit, said the agency received an alert from a GPS device originating from the Red Deer River Valley at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, indicating a bear attack. In a statement, Fay said a team specially trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized, but weather hindered their response time. "Weather conditio
Len Goodman’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Dancing with the Stars judge died at age 78. Goodman’s death certificate says that he died after the prostate cancer spread to his bones, according to a report from The Daily Express. It was on April 22 that Goodman’s agent confirmed that the Strictly …
Taylor Swift arrived at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night to see her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play the New York Jets. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Levy, Olivia DeJonge and several other celebrities joined the singer-songwriter at the game. Much …
She's been a dominatrix, It Girl, and muse. But her new memoir Down the Drain proves there's so much more to her than that
Sober October: Writer Jennifer Barton stopped drinking alcohol three months ago. Here’s what she’s learned so far…
Attorney General Merrick Garland said in an interview that aired Sunday that he would resign if asked by President Joe Biden to take action against Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump. The Justice Department is at the center of not only indictments against Trump that include an effort to overturn the 2020 election and wrongly keeping classified documents, but also cases involving Biden's son Hunter, the aftermath of the riot at the U.S. Capitol and investigations into classified documents found in the president's home and office. Garland has appointed three separate special counsels.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre found himself the subject of online criticism after posting photos with an Inuk elder alongside a caption about meeting with Algonquin elders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Poilievre posted two photos to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday with a caption about joining Algonquin elders and leaders at the eternal flame on Parliament Hill to mark the holiday at an event hosted by the Algonquin Nation and the National Centre for
GOP congressman faces lingering Ethics Committee investigation into range of issues
GoFundMeA Michigan vigilante who amassed thousands of social media followers with his unauthorized hunts for pedophiles was shot and killed in a confrontation with two teenagers, police said.Robert Wayne Lee, 40, of Pontiac, was better known as Boopac Shakur online, where he would often pose as a 15-year-old girl to expose alleged predators.Authorities say that Lee accused one of the teens at a local restaurant of being a pedophile and punched him—leading one of the boys to pull out a knife and
King Charles' Norfolk country estate, Sandringham, has launched a new business partnership selling British-made mattresses and bedding crafted with wool from King Charles' sheep
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall make headlines when she became the first royal to rock a tongue piercing back in the 1990s - see unearthed photos
A new video appears to show a Russian tank hitting a mine in southern Ukraine, catching fire and sinking in a to a body of water.
The former president suggested that California kept its roughly 33 million acres of forest damp to prevent wildfires.
The move came after Trump dubbed her “birdbrain” after she criticized him at the second GOP primary debate.
In reality, individuals with dementia will not only experience issues in other areas of cognition like learning, thinking, comprehension and judgement, but they may also experience changes in behaviour. It’s important to understand what dementia is and how it manifests. When cognitive and behavioural changes interfere with an individual’s functional independence, that person is considered to have dementia.
‘They just cut a sweet enough deal, or enough people would abdicate their duty,’ one Republican tells The Independent
A high-profile divorce attorney told Insider that Donald Trump's attorneys — not Melania's — may have spearheaded any renegotiations.
Republican leaders are insisting on consequences for Bowman's apparent actions, which were caught on video The post Kevin McCarthy Calls for Punishment as Rep. Jamaal Bowman Gets Caught Pulling Capitol Fire Alarm: ‘This Is an Embarrassment’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh apologized to his teammates and coaches on Sunday for his strong comments about the team’s commitment to winning after the Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention. Raleigh spoke for about 90 seconds and did not take questions, a day after Seattle lost to Texas and was eliminated from postseason contention. “Obviously yesterday was a really emotional day for everybody. I just want to apologize to my teammates, my coaches, fans. It wasn’t a ti
The Royals made an unusual bit of Major League Baseball history when the first 10 batters reached base safely.