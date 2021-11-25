Here’s the story behind the wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round at this Sacramento park

A father is honoring his son’s memory with a new wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round that was unveiled Wednesday at a Sacramento park. Marc Laver helped raise tens of thousands of dollars to make it all happen at Southside Park in honor of his son, Jonnie, who died two years ago. The family had attended the city’s dedication ceremony at the park in 2005, revealing one of Northern California’s first fully-accessible playgrounds. Jonnie was 7 years old, blind, deaf and in a wheelchair after complications with bacterial meningitis.