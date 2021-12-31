Stormy New Year's weekend

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Anthony Duclair scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and four assists, and the Florida Panthers romped to a 9-3 rout of the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning.
Antti Raanta made 26 saves, Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes excelled on special teams in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
The Ontario government has capped the crowd size for indoor venues at 1,000 spectators or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.
Christina Marleau took to Twitter to narrate the nightmarish story, which thankfully turned out well for the family.
Travis Howe and Nico Blachman decided to square off at centre ice even before the first whistle.
Becky Hammon will replace Bill Laimbeer in Las Vegas.
From Shrunken Conor Garlands to hot mics, to bucketless EBUGs and legendary pressers, these are best viral NHL videos to bless our timelines in 2021.
"You see how people do die from this stuff."
The attack was reportedly part of a burglary at Cancelo's home.
It was not just the increased spread of COVID-19 that led to the cancellation of the world junior championship.
Ben Roethlisberger acknowledged something that has been hovering over the Steelers season.
Devin Hester holds the record for most career punt-return touchdowns with 14.
Fred VanVleet is making the most of his time away from the team.
From Jack Eichel to Super League, these were the most controversial moments of 2021 in sports.
From the Blue Jays' long-awaited return to Penny Oleksiak's Olympic triumphs, these were the most iconic moments in 2021 sports.
With the new year comes renewed hope -- regardless of the state of each Canadian team's current NHL season. The Zone Time crew discusses what each club North of the border should have on their list of resolutions for 2022.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the shootout, Jonathan Quick made 17 saves and the Los Angeles Kings snapped the Vancouver Canucks' seven-game winning streak under new coach Bruce Boudreau with a 2-1 victory Thursday night. Brendan Lemieux scored his sixth goal of the season in the second period for the Kings, who earned a point for the sixth time in eight games. Los Angeles dominated long stretches of play, particularly in the second period, but still had to go to
SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored the go-ahead goal with 2:26 left and had two assists as the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 6-4 on Thursday night in their first game in nearly three weeks. Johnny Gaudreau added two goals and assisted on the game-winner to give the Flames their first victory since Dec. 3. Milan Lucic, Andrew Mangiapane and Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary, which handed Seattle its fourth straight loss and second in two nights. “Even with everything going on, ther
Ridder could be in the NFL today. Instead, he's still making money, becoming a star and perhaps winning a national championship. Will this be a trend?