Stormy Conditions Produce Huge Shelf Cloud in Wisconsin

Stormy weather over southeastern Wisconsin on June 24 brought about a spectacular shelf cloud.

The conditions, which local meteorologist at FOX6 Tom Wachs said were, thankfully, “nothing severe,” did offer up the opportunity for some weather photography in areas such as West Bend and Grafton.

Nicholas Klug captured this footage in Grafton, posting it to his @mequon_weather Twitter account, which tracks weather developments in nearby Mequon. Credit: @mequon_weather via Storyful