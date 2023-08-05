Storms lead to flooded roads in Claremont
Lingering storms will rumble through Ontario and Quebec overnight Thursday, with a renewed storm risk developing during the day Friday
Owen Rose said his "worst fears were realized" as he watched an out-of-control wildfire creep over a ridge and race toward Gun Lake in southern British Columbia, destroying about a dozen properties in its path. "It was shocking to see how fast it was coming down and then it hit a little cabin, or a boathouse, and it hit another little structure and the trees were candling around it before the smoke became really intense," he said in an interview Tuesday. Flames from the lightning-caused Downton
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese flood victims in hard hit areas of northern China have taken aim at a key Communist Party official, saying he sacrificed their safety to protect President Xi Jinping’s flagship projects.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Wipes Out Almost 1% Gain; Bond Yields Drop: Markets WrapTrump Cites Self Incrimination Concern in Lawsuit Against CohenChina Embassy Rips ‘Brutal’ Russia Border Incident in Rare MoveElon Musk Says Treasury Bills Are ‘No-Brainer’Credit Suisse Collapsed, And Sw
OTTAWA — Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in the Ottawa area Thursday evening during a severe thunderstorm. It was confirmed near Metcalfe, Ont., a rural community about 30 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, just before 7 p.m. eastern time. There were also a number of reports of hail throughout the national capital, along with strong winds and rain. Ottawa Fire Services says part of a roof was ripped off a home in Riverside South, a community south of Nepean. The fire service says eve
Scientists followed the animal’s “loud, harsh” call and found it living over 30 feet up in the trees, a study said.
Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore. The Ontario chapter of the Lifesaving Society says floaties or inflatables that come in a wide range of shapes and sizes pose a risk when taken out by swimmers in waterways. Stephanie Bakalar, corporate communications manager for the organization that works to prevent drowning, says inflatables may be popular but are meant for pools or to be secured firmly to a dock. She says the majority of dr
Experts said there are only around 300 individuals in the species.
Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record as the weeks-long devastation continues.
The worried resident set up a game camera.
Scientists spotted the orange-eyed animal sleeping several feet off the ground, a study said.
Sun bears recently sparked internet interest when the Hangzhou Zoo had to shut down speculation that a bear was a human dressed in a costume
A Montana couple got a late-night wakeup call from a barking dog alerting them that a black bear had broken into their living room before the man shot and killed the animal with a handgun. Bolkcom, 27, a commercial painter and elk hunter, went to investigate and tried to coax the lab-pit bull mix downstairs when he turned around “and there’s this black bear standing in the living room five feet away," Oblander said. Wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, Bolkcom ran back downstairs, got a handgun and returned to the living room where he shot the bear.
Typhoon Doksuri has triggered flash flooding in China, killing at least 22 people, and displacing more than 1.2 million residents from their homes. It's the country's worst flooding in decades. Dawna Friesen shows you the heart-stopping moment a car plummeted off a collapsed bridge; while Mike Armstrong reports on the rescues, and the logistical problems crews face.
An evacuation order has been issued for people with homes or cabins along a section of Highway 3 in the N.W.T., as the Behchokǫ̀ wildfire has been pushed a little closer to Yellowknife on Friday.As of Friday afternoon, the 114,000-hectare fire was burning out of control about 40 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife. Officials emphasized that the city is not currently at risk.The evacuation order, upgraded from an alert issued earlier on Friday, applies to the section between kilometres 284 and 30
EDMONTON — Alberta's United Conservative government is pausing all approvals of large renewable energy projects in response to what it says are rural and environmental concerns. In a statement Thursday, the government said the Alberta Utilities Commission is to institute a six-month moratorium on approving all wind and solar power projects greater than one megawatt over issues of development on agricultural land, effect on scenery, reclamation security and system reliability. "We are proud of ou
The oceans are a vital regulator for the climate and our weather but are rapidly heating up.
The main contractor in charge of constructing the Site C hydroelectric dam project near Fort St. John in northeastern B.C. has been hit with a $1.1 million fine for dumping contaminated drainage water into the Peace River.The penalty was imposed after Peace River Hydro Partners pleaded guilty in provincial court in Fort St. John on Monday to depositing a deleterious substance into fish-bearing waters, a violation of the federal Fisheries Act, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada,Th
An adult black bear made quite a splash as he plunged into a big bubble bath at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee, as shown in video released by the zoo on August 3.“Remember being a kid and getting to play in the bubble bath? Well it’s just as fun for Finn, our 10-year-old black bear! It’s hard to tell that he’s around 450 pounds as he splashes around,” the zoo said.This footage shows Finn delighting visitors as he dives into the bubbles. Credit: Zoo Knoxville via Storyful
In Canada, a herd of goats has come back year over year since 2018 to help clear land for firefighters in Lethbridge, Alta. But experts warn that using modern day mammals as mowers may only help in specific situations. Jamie Mauracher explains.
The Alberta government is pausing the approval of new large renewable energy projects for nearly seven months in response to concerns about developing wind and solar projects on agricultural land.