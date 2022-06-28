Storms, Heavy Rain Hit Central Texas, Breaking Dry Spell

Storms, hail and heavy rain hit parts of central Texas on Monday, June 27, breaking the region’s dry spell.

Footage by Twitter user @ktxmattwx shows stormy conditions in his hometown of Killeen, north of Austin.

“I’ve missed nights like these,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ll take this kind of weather over anything, [any day].”

Stormy weather continued into the night in the area, with the National Weather Service expecting moderate to heavy rain. Credit: @ktxmattwx via Storyful