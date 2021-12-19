Storms this evening, Colder tomorrow

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving's return to the Brooklyn Nets is starting with a trip to the NBA's health and safety protocols — and Kevin Durant is joining him. The Nets' outbreak worsened Saturday when they announced both stars were in protocols, giving them a league-high 10 players on the injury report for that reason. “These are unforeseen circumstances and I hate to say it, it’s almost like we’ve gone back to six months, a year ago unfortunately with the cases rising,” Nets general manager Sea