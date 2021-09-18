Storms Cause Flash Fooding in Tuscaloosa

Heavy rain inundated parts of Alabama on Saturday, September 18, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of the risk for widespread flooding across the region.

Video posted by CJ Seales on Saturday shows vehicles driving through floodwaters on Paul William Bryant Drive in Tuscaloosa.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the greater Birmingham area until 2.45 pm Saturday. The NWS warned that that two to three inches of rain could fall. Credit: CJ Seales via Storyful