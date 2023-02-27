Stormchasers Spot Flipped Semi-Truck as Dangerous Winds Lash Oklahoma City

Emergency services were seen responding to a flipped semi-truck in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Sunday, February 26, following destructive wind and possible tornado warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Video shared to Twitter by @NaderNavigator shows the vehicle on its side on the I-40 corridor.

The NWS urged local drivers to avoid roads, forecasting wind gusts up to 70 mph. Credit: @NaderNavigator via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Highly Intelligent and Possibly Invincible Super Pigs Are Invading America

    A special breed of highly intelligent super pigs from Canada have started to travel south into the northern United States. Here's what we know.

  • 'Never-ending drought emergency': Italy's iconic Venice canals have dried up

    As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.

  • Massive king cobra emerges in family's living room while they watch TV

    A couple were shocked when a massive king cobra emerged in their living room while they were watching TV.The 12ft long snake emerged from a cardboard box in the corner of the room in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, on Friday afternoon February 24.Husband Prachit Thongdonpho, 59, and his wife Sopha, 52, watched in horror as the deadly snake slithered up the wall of their bungalow.He called the emergency number and wildlife handlers arrived at the home. They caught the snake and released it back into the wild around 15 miles from the village.Traumatised wife Sopha said: 'The snake was as thick as my calf. It was so big it could have eaten a cow.'Researchers found that 7,000 people are treated for snake bites each year in Thailand. Suchai Suteparuk from the Division of Toxicology at Chulalongkorn University reported that 30 of those die, with cobras being the biggest killer.

  • Potent Ontario storm likely to disrupt travel with wintry cocktail

    Another winter storm looms for Ontario, with a mix of snow, ice and rain expected across southern sections of the province.

  • Environment Canada issues snowfall, extreme cold warnings for two Atlantic provinces

    HALIFAX — Storm warnings are blanketing pockets of Atlantic Canada as wintry weather continues to grip the region. Much of southwestern Nova Scotia is under a snowfall warning, with Environment Canada predicting up to 20 cm of snow in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties. The national forecaster says the snow is expected to continue overnight Sunday and taper off early Monday morning. Environment Canada warns that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and cautions drivers to be pr

  • Thousands without power as California storms bring rain, snow and cold

    Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands. Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said. In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.

  • Winter storm covers much of B.C. in snow, more expected in some regions

    VANCOUVER — A weekend weather system has covered much of British Columbia in snow, and Environment Canada is warning more may be on the way for some areas of the province. Parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast received up to 40 cm of snow, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley received between 10 and 25 cm, while northern B.C. and the central Interior saw around 30 cm in some areas. Vancouver International Airport says 88 per cent of originally scheduled flights for Sunday will operat

  • Accumulating snow coats B.C.'s South Coast, makes travel arduous

    Although snow eases Sunday morning on the B.C. South Coast, travel will remain difficult through the day

  • More harsh weather expected after Southern California rocked by historic snow, rain: Updates

    A historic weather front slamming Southern California with stunning snow and record rains eased its grip Sunday. But more bad weather is on the way.

  • LA snow dusts Hollywood sign as winter storm tightens grip

    San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.

  • Environment Canada forecasts heavy snowfall across much of B.C.

    VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend as a weather system moves from north to south across the province. The weather office is forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Fraser Valley and all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island. It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 c

  • Dangerous travel across the South Coast as heavy snow lasts into Sunday

    Heavy snow accumulations will make for dangerous travel for the B.C. South Coast this weekend.

  • Two skiers found dead after Colorado rescuers find tracks end at edge of avalanche

    Rescuers found the skiers buried in 4 feet of snow.

  • More rain coming to SoCal through Wednesday after epic snowstorm moves out

    A winter storm carving a path through Southern California slackened Saturday, leaving sleet, snow and record-setting rain in its wake.

  • Watch Minnesota eagles work together to protect eggs from winter weather

    Watch from Minnesota as a pair of eagles work together to protect their eggs from the harsh winter weather. According to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there are currently two eggs in the nest. The Department of Natural Resources says the snow itself won’t damage the eggs but will actually provide additional insulation.

  • Winter weather forces Yosemite to close; severe storms forecast in Oklahoma, Kansas: Weekend weather

    Snow and rain kept pummeling California on Saturday before shifting eastward to the central U.S.

  • British Columbia City Transformed Into Winter Wonderland Amid Heavy Snowfall

    Campbell River, British Columbia, was transformed into a winter wonderland following heavy snowfall in the region on Saturday, February 25.Footage posted to Twitter by Julie Collis snows a snow-covered trees and buildings.City authorities warned residents of a snowfall warning and said city crews would be working to keep the community clear and safe on February 25.According to local news reports, Environment Canada forecast up to 20 centimeters (approximately 8 inches) of snow in the region. Credit: Julie Collis via Storyful

  • Sustainable Saskatchewan $1.1M ad campaign: Selling the province or 'greenwashing' the problem

    If you have been in an airport in Canada recently you might have noticed an advertising campaign promoting a "Sustainable Saskatchewan." The Sustainable Saskatchewan website and digital media campaign, launched late last year, has brought the message to 10 Canadian airports with digital ads that read: "If you're looking for opportunities to partner, innovate and sustainably develop natural resources, Saskatchewan is the best place in the world to do it." However, critics say the government's cam

  • An alligator rescued in Brooklyn's Prospect Park has a bathtub stopper stuck in her body

    The nearly five-foot alligator was found "extremely emaciated" in a lake in New York City's Prospect Park, the Wildlife Conservation Society said.

  • Parts of Southern California see rare snowfall

    STORY: A foot of fresh snow is a rare sight for the Californian town of Lake Hughes, whose scenery usually consists of dry hilltops, heat and blue skies. But it was a delight for many such as 11-year-old Jeremiah Dominguez.“I live where there's, like, no&nbsp;snow&nbsp;ever. Like, the only&nbsp;snow&nbsp;I've got was hail in, like, first grade. And it's pretty exciting. We've been building&nbsp;snowmen and then breaking them. And we were shoveling&nbsp;snow&nbsp;all day. It's pretty fun."While it's exciting for many residents, snow-covered roads have inconvenienced many commuters on Friday."I couldn't go to work. We live on top of a hill, so all of our whole entire road was covered in snow."A slow-moving winter storm over California on Friday triggered the first blizzard warning in parts of the Los Angeles area in 30 years.The famed Hollywood sign atop Mount Lee was was barely visible behind a cloud of snowflakes.The snow was heaviest in the Cascades, Sierra Nevada and coastal mountains.Social media videos showed white hilltops in Berkeley Hills.State highway authorities were forced to shut down the Interstate 5, a major north–south route.Another resident, DeAnn Blunk, told Reuters she expects more extreme weather ahead. "A lot of people probably anticipated needing to stock up in having power outages and closures on the roads, which we've had before, especially with the mudslides and the flooding. I think that is one of the biggest concerns is we are looking at a lot of rainfall, snow, the snow will melt and the wind. And we worry about the mudslides and the flooding since we've had it twice already."Even before the latest storm, much of California has experienced an unusually rainy, chilly winter.There was widespread flooding, felled trees and mudslides in a state long plagued by drought and wildfires.Experts say powerful winter storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change, and they will grow more frequent and intense.