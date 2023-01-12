Storm winds rip off hot tub cover
A home security camera in Northern Boyle County, Kentucky captured heavy storm winds ripping off a hot tub cover.
At the midway point of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins lead the list of Stanley Cup contenders with 68 points through 40 games. Remarkably, the Bruins are still icing multiple players from their 2011 championship team.
MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I lo
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham
CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho
MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine
OTTAWA — Just like good pitching will beat good hitting, a hot goalie is difficult to overcome. Juuso Saros is one such example. Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist Monday as the Nashville Predators earned a hard fought 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators, but the story of the game was Saros who made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 18th of his NHL career. Saros has stopped 102 of the 105 shots fired his way over his past two games, following a 64-save performance in a 5-3 w
New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Van Noy already has been everywhere the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to go on their franchise's first playoff trip in four years, and the veteran linebacker wants his new teammates to know their postseason inexperience means absolutely nothing on this journey. “It's just about who comes out there and plays better,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said Wednesday. “All the rest of it doesn't matter. I've told these guys that it's not about experience, and home-fi
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p
Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.
Winnipegger Eli Ducak, 15, is adventurous, curious and loves his cat and two dogs. He also has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The rare genetic disorder causes fatigue and affects Ducak's connective tissue, so he has to be extremely careful with his movements. His joints can easily dislocate, and Ducak says that often happens with his ankle during gym class. Even though the disorder is progressive and will eventually become worse, Ducak isn't letting it stop him from enjoying his life to the fullest. He
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas
D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert had four points in that span and Taurean Prince added a 3-pointer. Houston missed six shots and had a turnover to help the Timberwolves go on top. Kenyon Martin Jr. had a dunk for Houston’s first points of