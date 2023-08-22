Storm uproots trees near City Hall in Apache Junction

Reuters

The wildfire that ripped through Lahaina on Aug 8., reducing what had once been the jewel of the historic Hawaiian kingdom to rubble, was decades in the making, scientists say. In the days before the wildfire started on Aug. 8, temperatures in Lahaina simmered in the low 30s Celsius (high 80s Fahrenheit) — about average for the time of year. "Recent La Ninas have been much, much drier than we expected, as we've seen multi-year droughts getting more severe," said climatologist Abby Frazier at Clark University in Massachusetts, who has spent more than a decade working in Hawaii.