Storm uproots trees near City Hall in Apache Junction
Monsoon storms roll through the Valley Monday night.
Remnant moisture from the tropical system drenching California will move into Western Canada this week, but it won’t be enough to help B.C.’s fires
35,000 people ordered to evacuate over the weekend with hundreds of wildfires continuing to burn
Flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary forced the closure of Death Valley National Park and backcountry roads in Southern California on Sunday, August 20.According to the National Park Service (NPS), this footage was taken on Sunday morning near Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park. The park was closed on Sunday amid reports of flowing mud and debris.“For your safety, please do not attempt to enter the park,” the NPS wrote on Facebook.A flood watch was in effect for southeastern California until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Death Valley National Park via Storyful
Tina Kahlig spotted the bizarre animal eating berries in her yard.
Photos show the adorable newborn animal.
Swiss and Albanian archaeologists’ discovered beneath Lake Ohrid the oldest lakeside village known to date in Europe.
Two 24-day-old mountain lion cubs were recorded making noises by the Santa Monica Mountains National Park Service in California. See the pair purr and roar for the camera!
“OK… now we’ve just had an earthquake! DURING THE HURRICANE!!!” wrote actor Levar Burton on Twitter, now rebranded as X.
Animal control officers are looking for the creature’s owner.
ENSENADA, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. As of 8 a.m. Pacific time, Hilary was located about 220 miles (350 kilometers) south-southeast of San Diego, the National Hurricane Center reported. Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph
Cruise ships provide a valuable commodity to the tourism areas of Georgian Bay, bringing in visitors to shop locally, as well as visibility and a spotlight on the global stage. The Pearl Mist is one such luxury vessel, able to transport 210 passengers and 70 crew members throughout the warmer seasons on excursions throughout the Great Lakes. Although its cabins are large, it ranges on the smaller size of cruise ships at roughly 100 metres in length, allowing it into places large cruise ships c
Tens of millions of people in France sweated through a late summer heatwave on Monday, with record temperatures expected in the wine-growing Rhone valley region and a forest fire also blazing in the southeast.
Three peregrine falcon chicks who have been residing on top of a hospital building in west Edmonton have spread their wings. Two of the fledglings, a male and a female, had to be rescued and are currently at a site overlooking the Pembina River where they will learn how to hunt prey.The fledglings were hatched at a nesting site on top of the Cabrini Centre, a building on the Misericordia Hospital grounds near West Edmonton Mall.They were taken to the Pembina River location, known as a hacking si
The wildfire that ripped through Lahaina on Aug 8., reducing what had once been the jewel of the historic Hawaiian kingdom to rubble, was decades in the making, scientists say. In the days before the wildfire started on Aug. 8, temperatures in Lahaina simmered in the low 30s Celsius (high 80s Fahrenheit) — about average for the time of year. "Recent La Ninas have been much, much drier than we expected, as we've seen multi-year droughts getting more severe," said climatologist Abby Frazier at Clark University in Massachusetts, who has spent more than a decade working in Hawaii.
The prime minister has not committed financial assistance to the residents who have been displaced from the Northwest Territories as a result of wildfire evacuation orders, according to the premier. A wildfire burning out of control northwest of Yellowknife triggered the evacuation of the N.W.T.'s capital city of about 20,000 people, the neighbouring Yellowknives Dene communities of Ndilǫ and Dettah and residences along the Ingraham Trail last week.The N.W.T. communities of Fort Smith, Enterpris
Some Nova Scotia golf courses are struggling to recoup their losses after parts of the province were rocked by historic flooding during what is usually their busiest season.Courses in the Halifax area were drenched by more than 250 millimetres of rain in a span of several hours last month, flooding much of the province. The extreme weather event was followed by multiple rainstorms."It's the wettest the course has ever been," said Bobby Marriott, pro-shop manager at Granite Springs Golf Club in B
Basking sharks are warm-blooded creatures like the Great White and the Megalodon, scientists have discovered.
Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico are expected to feel effects.
SAINTE-SOPHIE, Que. — At a new ecological cemetery north of Montreal, there are no gravestones or plaques. Instead, people locate burial sites with the help of a cellphone app. Cemetery Forêt de la Seconde Vie opened in Ste-Sophie, Que., on Aug. 7 with the goal of transforming a 232,000-square-metre ex-golf course into a dense forest. It plants trees along the former fairways and greens to mark the burial sites of cremated remains, a process it calls "planting roots." Visitors can use the cemete