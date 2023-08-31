Storm Surge and Flooding Damage Park in Jacksonville

Storm Idalia caused flooding and damage in part of Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday, August 30.

Storm surge flooded streets and damaged part of the railing in Memorial Park along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Video filmed by @sjriverkeeper shows the damage to the balusters and flooded streets in the area.

The park’s balustrade was previously damaged in Hurricane Irma, reports said.

Idalia weakened into a tropical storm on Wednesday evening after moving into Georgia, the National Hurricane Center said. Credit: @sjriverkeeper via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]