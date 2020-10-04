Storm Surge Brought on by Tropical Storm Gamma Causes Cozumel Pier Collapse

Tropical Storm Gamma made landfall near Tulum, Mexico, at 11.45 am local time on Saturday, October 3. The storm brought strong winds, rain and lashing waves to the Mexican coastline following landfall.

This footage was taken along the beach outside the Secrets Aura Cozumel resort. The video shows the waves coming into the beach, causing a wooden pier to collapse. A pelican also took the time to observe the choppy conditions.

The National Hurricane Center reported when the tropical storm made landfall it was nearly at hurricane strength with sustained winds near 70 mph. Meteorologists said the storm could bring flooding to Mexico and Central America.

NHS also reported the storm was moving inland on Saturday night and was producing heavy rainfall. Credit: @the_klute via Storyful