Storm ruins hot spring hotel in southern Japan

STORY: Social media video shows a large amount of muddy water gushing down, submerging cars parked outside the Motoyukan hotel.

Four guests and three dogs staying at the hotel were evacuated on Saturday morning by a city fire helicopter, local media reported.

The hotel posted a video of the damage on Twitter, along with the message, "I've been holding out in the midst of the corona crisis, but I feel like my heart will break."

"The inside of the hotel has become a river," the hotel said in the tweet. The owner told Reuters that It was impossible to repair the damage but hoped to rebuild the hotel at another location.