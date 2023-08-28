Storm preps for Idalia
Storm preps for Idalia in the Tampa Bay area.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of possible flash flooding and landslides across the eastern Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba, and Florida braced for a possible hurricane by midweek, as a weather system off the coast of Mexico was expected to become a tropical storm by Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for most of the state's Gulf coast as the weather system strengthens as it moves northward ac
Thunderstorms in the afternoon are pretty normal. What is rare, is the instability sticking around into the overnight hours
Idalia came to life as a named storm in the far southern Gulf of Mexico Sunday. The storm could quickly gain further strength in the coming days
Hurricane Franklin will grow into a formidable storm this week as it passes far south of Atlantic Canada. The storm may still influence heavy rain in the region
Here’s the latest on Category 2 Hurricane Franklin
The relentlessly active weather we’ve seen across the eastern half of Canada this season is proof that extreme heat isn’t the only trick up summer’s sleeve
Localized flooding remains possible in Atlantic Canada as heavy rain continues this weekend. More heavy rain is possible later in the week
Residents of the Shuswap region in British Columbia's Interior will learn about the condition of properties affected by a devastating wildfire starting Monday. Derek Sutherland, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said staff will call residents to talk about next steps. The estimated number of properties destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire just over a week ago is unchanged at 131, he said, with another 37 sustaining damage. The district i
EDMONTON — After saying last week she was angry Northerners don't receive the same services from the federal government as people in the rest of Canada, Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane says the prime minister made "specific commitments" to address the issue this weekend when they met to discuss firefighting efforts. Cochrane said in a social media post following her meeting with Justin Trudeau in Edmonton on Saturday that she thanked him for the federal support the territory has
The P&O Cruises ship Britannia broke free of its mooring and was involved in a collision in Palma, on the Spanish island of Mallorca, during a storm with wind gusts of up to 100 km/h on Sunday, August 27.Videos filmed by X user @madelynrogers show debris outside the Palma cruise terminal, passengers waiting to reboard the Britannia, and video of damage aboard the vessel. According to @madelynrogers, it took more than seven hours to get back on board and there was “minor damage to 3 decks & a lifeboat.”News reports said the Britannia broke mooring and crashed into another ship. Several people were minorly injured and treated on board, P&O said in a statement obtained by WalesOnline.Storyful has contacted P&O for a statement.Mallorca was under yellow and orange alerts for severe weather on Sunday, and Palma police reported downed trees and damaged buildings in the city. Credit: @madelynrogers via Storyful
The National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Franklin, located in the Atlantic Ocean, to a hurricane on Saturday as Florida officials kept a close eye on a new tropical system called Invest 93L.
In B.C., more evacuees are returning home to the Central Okanagan region, as firefighters gain ground against the McDougall Creek wildfire. After more than 10,000 homes were put on evacuation orders last week, officials say the number is now down to around 3,400. But with news of some neighbourhoods being decimated, uncertainty remains for many evacuees still in limbo. Kamil Karamali has the details.
China sees both extreme heat and devastating floods, including in areas where flooding was unheard of.
Boise has not seen weather like this since 1968.
The aftermath of a recent storm continues to impact Lakeshore as Lakeshore Town Hall and the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre remained inaccessible to the public due to prolonged power outages. The outage, stemming from the storm that struck the area the previous night, has prompted the deployment of emergency backup generators to maintain the essential operations of water treatment and stormwater pumps. Numerous regions within Lakeshore are grappling with power outages caused by fallen trees and da
Tropical storm Saola has intensified into a super typhoon, the Philippine weather bureau said on Sunday, raising the possibility of heavy rain and powerful winds hitting important rice and corn growing areas in northern provinces. Saola, with maximum winds of up to 185 kph near its centre and gusts of up to 230 kph, was over coastal waters of Isabela province early on Sunday, the bureau said in a bulletin. Heavy rainfall was expected later on Sunday and on Monday in the provinces of Isabela, Cagayan, Ilocos and the mountainous Cordillera region, raising the risk of flooding and landslides, the weather bureau said.
Another record-setting day of high temperatures hit the Dallas/Fort Worth area Saturday before a slight cooling trend moves into the area, according to the National Weather Service, as heat warnings stretch from the Gulf Coast to the Southeastern U.S. and upper Mid-South. Temperatures in the area reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius), breaking by four degrees the previous record for this date that was set in 2011, according to the National Weather Service. The heat dome that has been over the state since June is expected to move out of the area soon, according to weather service meteorologist Ted Ryan.
A large swath of the U.S. Southeast could feel affects from this storm system as a new “cone of uncertainty” track is issued. Here’s what you should know.
The agency that manages Texas’ electric grid and energy production is asking for reduced use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
WEST KELOWNA, B.C. — Jennifer Hansen was evacuated from her home in the West Kelowna, B.C., area last week, but that hasn't stopped the Westside Salvation Army captain from feeding firefighters and other evacuees. "It feels real good," said Hansen, standing in front of a Salvation Army emergency disaster response vehicle parked at a West Kelowna community centre where hundreds of meals are being prepared. "I've said to many people, I can't put the fire out, but as a team we can come around and f