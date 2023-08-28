Storm preps for Idalia

Storyful

The P&O Cruises ship Britannia broke free of its mooring and was involved in a collision in Palma, on the Spanish island of Mallorca, during a storm with wind gusts of up to 100 km/h on Sunday, August 27.Videos filmed by X user @madelynrogers show debris outside the Palma cruise terminal, passengers waiting to reboard the Britannia, and video of damage aboard the vessel. According to @madelynrogers, it took more than seven hours to get back on board and there was “minor damage to 3 decks & a lifeboat.”News reports said the Britannia broke mooring and crashed into another ship. Several people were minorly injured and treated on board, P&O said in a statement obtained by WalesOnline.Storyful has contacted P&O for a statement.Mallorca was under yellow and orange alerts for severe weather on Sunday, and Palma police reported downed trees and damaged buildings in the city. Credit: @madelynrogers via Storyful