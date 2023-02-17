Storm Otto crosses north of UK with 80 mph gusts
Storm Otto crosses north of the UK with 80 mph gusts.Source: Met Office
Storm Otto crosses north of the UK with 80 mph gusts.Source: Met Office
Rain, ice and snow could complicate commute times across parts of southern Ontario through Friday.
Most of British Columbia can expect colder-than-usual temperatures throughout the next week as a mass of cold air moves across the province. The unseasonably chilly air will begin moving into the northern half of the province on Monday and make its way south over the course of the week, Environment Canada said Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be 5-15 C below average and "to linger during the extended cold period," Environment Canada said in a statement. The cold is expected to intensify th
'It's a lot of careful watching of the forecast,' says Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Tori Gass, as Pearson Airport prepares for a coming winter storm. She advises travellers to check their flight's status before heading to the airport, and to put all essentials in carry-on luggage.
Officials are investigating after a meteorite may have landed in south Texas, with residents reporting a loud explosion and their homes shaking.
At least 58 million Americans across 20 states are on alert for severe weather as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds and a threat for tornadoes from Colorado to Alabama through Thursday. A tornado watch was issued Thursday morning for parts of Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee, including Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Paducah, Kentucky. A new tornado watch was issued for parts of Mississippi, including Jackson, Meridian and Hattiesburg, which will remain in place until 5 p.m. local time.
Antarctica's Thwaites glacier, nicknamed "Doomsday Glacier," isn't melting as fast as feared – but deep fractures in ice are taking the heaviest toll.
The National Resources Conservation reported that “deep snowpack in California, the Great Basin and Colorado River Basin continues to grow.”
After an exceptionally warm and windy Wednesday, conditions will turn much cooler on Thursday, with a messy mix of rain, ice and snow spreading across parts of Ontario for Friday
A search and rescue team saved a dog from a collapsed building in Antakya in southeastern Turkey, 138 hours after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the area
Thursday morning brought some record-breaking cold temperatures across Southern California, from Lancaster to Oceanside.
New Brunswickers are joining Canada's carbon-tax rebate club. Residents of the province will begin receiving federal rebate cheques later this year after the federal government's carbon pricing system kicks in on July 1. Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday he will scrap his own provincially designed price on carbon effective on Canada Day, triggering the implementation of Ottawa's so-called backstop plan. That means quarterly federal rebate cheques adding up to more than $900 per year for a
Those who heat their homes with furnace oil will see a little more relief on their receipt on Friday. In an unscheduled price adjustment, the Public Utilities Board dropped the cost per litre by 16.42 cents. "The decreases in maximum prices for furnace oil heating fuel are the result of significant decreases in the benchmark prices for New York Harbour Jet which have been attributed, in part, to increased inventory levels for the product in the region," reads the PUB's news release. Furnace oil
Oxfordshire County Council defended its decision to refuse the TV star planning permission to expand the car park at his farm shop despite customers parking on roads.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks after powerful storms dumped 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow on California, state officials and environmental groups in the drought-ravaged state are grappling with what to do with all of that water. State rules say when it rains and snows a lot in California, much of that water must stay in the rivers to act as a conveyer belt to carry tens of thousands of endangered baby salmon into the Pacific Ocean. But this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked state regulators
Fraser Outflow could bring arctic air just as a storm arrives. See what local weather expert says about accumulation numbers
Irfan Aksu, a local who lives near the area, said he heard "an incredible sound" like a "battlefield" when the grove was ripped apart.
Two fisheries groups are setting aside their combative history to work together this snow crab season. The Fish, Food & Allied Workers union and the Association of Seafood Producers have long butted heads over issues related to the fishing industry but say they're facing historic challenges this season and want to avoid any problems from the outset. The groups held a news conference Thursday morning in St. John's, where they discussed plans for the 2023 season. "In light of the challenges we are
The cost of charging an EV is almost always less than filling a car's gas tank but it can depend on gas prices and electricity rates where you live.
Winter warnings line parts of Atlantic Canada as an incoming system threatens a prolonged period of ice and heavy snow.
Footage shows a dead whale that washed ashore in Manasquan, New Jersey. Source: Mike Mangan/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX