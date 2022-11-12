Storm Nicole Floodwaters Destroy Coastal Home in Daytona Beach

A Florida woman documented floodwaters overtake her beachfront home in Daytona Beach as Tropical Storm Nicole brought strong wind and heavy rain to the area on November 10.

Footage filmed by Cori Bosco shows water levels rising past her sea wall and flooding the backyard and first floor of her home.

Speaking to Storyful, Bosco said she and her husband had already evacuated their home but returned to assess the damage on Thursday morning. As she inspected the extent of the destruction, she heard the pool deck start to crack and watched it “pop 4 feet out of the ground,” she said.

“It’s crazy, it’s like we don’t have a sea wall or anything, it’s just going over,” Bosco says in the video.

Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane on November 10, but weakened to a tropical storm and then a tropical depression, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Cori Bosco via Storyful