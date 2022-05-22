Storm Makes for Hair-Raising Drive in Toronto

At least four people were killed as intense storms walloped parts of southern Ontario on May 21, with video from the 401 Expressway in Toronto showing the intense conditions.

This footage, posted by Instagram user @simply_constant, shows what they called “one of the scariest things” as “extremely high winds” blew dust and debris along the 401. “You can hear my new Tesla get absolutely pelted by rocks and debris,” the source wrote on Instagram.

According to local news reports citing authorities, one person died and two others were injured after a tree fell on their camping trailer in Brant County. One person also died in Ottawa’s west end.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 70s died after being hit by a tree during the thunderstorm, Peel Regional Police said. Ontario Provincial Police said they were investigating after a 44-year-old man was struck and killed by a falling tree at a cottage near Calabogie. Credit: @simply_constant via Storyful