Storm Franklin Winds Whip Up Sea Foam on Cornish Beach

Winds from Storm Franklin whipped up sea foam on a beach in Cornwall on February 21.

This footage, taken by Richard Forsyth, shows the foam covering Porthtowan beach.

Forsyth told Storyful that he and his family were visiting his parents who live nearby and decided to visit the local beach for a walk on Monday.

“I have never, in 50 years, seen foam coat the beach this way to this extent after a storm and talking to locals who still live there, they said the same,” Forsyth said.

“The foam completely smothered the beach like snow, piling up in corners and rocks and on the dunes. It was very much like snow, and with every gust created a flurry of foam particles in the wind. A dog actually disappeared into one hill of foam but found his way out!” Credit: Richard Forsyth via Storyful