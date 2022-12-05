Storm Dumps Almost 20 Inches of Snow in Northern California Mountains

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said on December 5 that 19.9 inches of snow fell at their base in Soda Springs, California, over two days.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in the region and warned of difficult travel conditions.

Footage posted to Twitter shows snow descending on the region. The lab said it expected another two to four inches of snow on December 5. Credit: UC Berkeley CSSL via Storyful