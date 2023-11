The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Police Service has released a photo of an SUV and surveillance video of two suspects in last week's fatal shootings of a gang member and his 11-year-old son, who were gunned down while parked outside a fast-food restaurant. Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey with the EPS Homicide Section says in a news release that they hope sharing the images might help someone recall seeing the black BMW SUV or the suspects before or after Thursday's shooting. Police have identified the father as 4